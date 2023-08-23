Chicago braces for scorching temperatures: Excessive Heat Warning in effect

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Chicago area today with highs pushing to the upper 90s. Heat index values will be between 110-115 degrees for most.

In the very rural areas, it is not out of the question that the heat index reaches 115-120 degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs again at dangerous levels, back to the upper 90s.

A cold front will bring a small chance for storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. This weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

It will be around 80 degrees Monday and Tuesday with sunshine.