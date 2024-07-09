Hurricane Beryl remnants bring heavy rain, flooding to Chicago area

The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are expected to bring heavy rain and flooding threats to the Chicagoland area through midday Wednesday.

A Flood Watch is in effect until 1 p.m. Wednesday for Cook, DuPage, Will, Grundy, and Kankakee counties in northeast Illinois, and Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, and Jasper counties in northwest Indiana.

Nearly stationary downpours led to flash flooding in southeastern Cook and northwestern Lake counties on Tuesday afternoon. Flash flooding will remain a concern through the night and into early Wednesday, particularly in urban flood-prone areas and low-lying regions with poor drainage.

Rain will persist through the night and taper off by mid to late morning Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 60s tonight and then rebound into the upper 70s on Wednesday.

Thursday’s forecast is more favorable, with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for a pop-up shower or storm. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon.

A warming trend is anticipated starting Friday and continuing into the weekend. Friday will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 80s on Saturday and reach the mid 90s by Sunday afternoon.