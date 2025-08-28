Illinois’ only F-5 tornado remembered 35 years after Plainfield disaster

The Brief On Aug. 28, 1990, an F-5 tornado tore through Kendall and Will Counties, killing 29 people and injuring more than 350. The half-mile-wide storm packed winds over 200 mph, destroyed 470 homes, and caused $160 million in damage. Known as the Plainfield tornado, it remains the strongest August tornado ever recorded in the U.S.—and was never caught on camera.



Tuesday marks the 35th anniversary of the deadly F-5 tornado that ripped through Chicago’s southwest suburbs.

The backstory:

The Plainfield tornado touched down on Aug. 28, 1990, and remains the only F-5 tornado ever recorded in the state of Illinois. Even more staggering, it remains the strongest August tornado on record in the United States.

The storm ripped through Kendall and Will counties, killing 29 people and injuring more than 350. At its peak intensity, the tornado was a half mile in width with winds of over 200 mph. The twister left a 16.4-mile-long path of damage.

According to the National Weather Service, an estimated $160 million in damages was added up with a total of 470 homes destroyed and 1,000 damaged.

Interestingly, there are no known photographs or videos of the Plainfield tornado.

National Weather Service records show this was a rain-wrapped tornado and had low clouds and rain surrounding the twister. This made the tornado difficult to see.