High Wind Warning
from SAT 7:00 AM CDT until SAT 12:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, Central Cook County, McHenry County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, DuPage County, La Salle County, Kane County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, Lake County, Kendall County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
5
Red Flag Warning
until SAT 12:00 AM CDT, DeKalb County, Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kane County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Cook County, Grundy County, Porter County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 6:55 PM CDT until SAT 2:00 AM CDT, Will County, DeKalb County, Lake County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Mchenry County, Kendall County, Kane County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Cook County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM CDT until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, La Salle County, Kane County, Kendall County, McHenry County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Lake County, Central Cook County, Kankakee County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Southern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Kenosha County, Lake County, Jasper County, Newton County, Porter County
Wind Advisory
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Kankakee County, Grundy County, Eastern Will County, DeKalb County, La Salle County, Southern Will County, Kane County, DuPage County, Southern Cook County, Lake County, Northern Will County, Northern Cook County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Central Cook County, Lake County, Jasper County, Porter County, Newton County

MAP: Power outages in the Chicago area due to severe weather

By Cody King
Published  March 14, 2025 5:49pm CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - As strong winds and possible severe storms move through the Chicago area Friday and Saturday, residents may experience power outages.

ComEd issued a statement Friday afternoon saying it was "closely monitoring the forecast" for severe weather and that crews are ready to respond to any reported outages.

For more information on how to stay prepared during severe weather, you can visit ComEd's website here.

To see the latest on power outages, ComEd's live outage map is shared below: 

See ComEd's outage map online here.

Friday's storms

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Chicagoland in a level 2-5 to level 4/5 severe threat. Strong winds, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes are concerns.

Saturday’s forecast

Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s, but winds will be even stronger, with gusts up to 60 mph. A high wind watch is in effect from morning to mid-afternoon.

Stay with FOX 32 Chicago on-air and online for the latest weather updates. 

Severe WeatherWeatherChicago