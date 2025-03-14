MAP: Power outages in the Chicago area due to severe weather

As strong winds and possible severe storms move through the Chicago area Friday and Saturday, residents may experience power outages.

ComEd issued a statement Friday afternoon saying it was "closely monitoring the forecast" for severe weather and that crews are ready to respond to any reported outages.

For more information on how to stay prepared during severe weather, you can visit ComEd's website here.

To see the latest on power outages, ComEd's live outage map is shared below:

See ComEd's outage map online here.

Friday's storms

A line of severe thunderstorms is expected between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Chicagoland in a level 2-5 to level 4/5 severe threat. Strong winds, heavy rain, and possible tornadoes are concerns.

Saturday’s forecast

Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s, but winds will be even stronger, with gusts up to 60 mph. A high wind watch is in effect from morning to mid-afternoon.

Stay with FOX 32 Chicago on-air and online for the latest weather updates.