Lows in the upper 40s, patchy fog expected Friday night before more rain this weekend

Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody says to expect lows in the upper 40s with patchy fog Friday night.

On Saturday, rain will return with heavy downpours possible in the afternoon with a few storms. Saturday will also see highs in the 60s.

There is a chance of rain Saturday night with lows in the upper 40s.

On Sunday, the day will start with rain and will dry out in the afternoon. Expect temps in the upper 50s.

Monday through Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.