National Weather Service to eliminate wind chill alerts for Chicago winter

As Chicago braces for the coming winter, changes are in store for how weather warnings will be issued.

The National Weather Service (NWS) announced that it will eliminate the use of Wind Chill Advisories, Watches, and Warnings for the upcoming season.

Mike Bardou, a Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the Chicago NWS, provided insight into these changes and shared a glimpse of what to expect this winter.

The NWS will continue to work closely with local media and authorities to keep residents updated and safe as we navigate winter.