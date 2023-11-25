Overnight snow could impact travel, up to 3 inches expected in NW Illinois

The National Weather Service is alerting drivers to expect that travel times will be impacted by a snowstorm that could drop up to 2 inches of powder on the city starting early Sunday.

The highest rate of snowfall expected between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Snow rates will diminish as the day progresses, leading to improved travel conditions, but traffic Sunday morning could be impacted by slippery, slushy conditions.

The Chicago area could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow, while areas in the northwest part of the start could see as much as 3 inches of snow, the weather service said.