PHOTOS: See Chicago's first snowfall of the season

Residents in the Chicago area were hit by a wintry scene on Thursday morning, as the season’s first accumulating snowfall blanketed the region.

Snowfall totals of 2 to 4 inches were expected, though heavy road traffic and warm pavement temperatures kept major roads largely clear.

Unlike typical snowstorms, this snowfall won’t bring a cold snap. Overnight lows will stay above freezing, and temperatures are set to climb into the mid-to-upper 40s on Friday, quickly melting any remaining snow.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to stay dry and mild from Saturday through Tuesday, with highs gradually rising from the upper 40s over the weekend to the low 50s early next week.

The normal dates of first fall snows are as follows:

First trace is Oct. 31.

First measurable of 0.1 inch or more is Nov. 18.

First inch or more is Dec. 7.

On Thursday morning, Chicago dipped below freezing for the first time since March 28.

