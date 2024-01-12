PHOTOS: Chicago, suburban residents capture winter storm

Image 1 of 22 ▼ North Aurora, Ill. (The Roberts)

Residents in Chicago and its suburbs are experiencing significant snowfall on Friday.

Snow accumulation is expected to be most significant in the west and northwest, with totals ranging from six to 10 inches. Lesser amounts are anticipated in the city and areas to the south.

While the snow might not be everyone's favorite, many viewers are embracing the storm by capturing photos and recording videos to fully immerse themselves in the wintry experience.

FOX 32 assembled a collection of our favorite storm photos from viewers in the gallery below. You can submit your weather photos to the FOX 32 Weather app. Tune in from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on-air, online or on FOX LOCAL to see if your photos made the newscast.