Rain clears out of Chicago as fall temps settle in

The rain is just about done as of this writing.

The rest of the day will feature clearing skies this morning and cooler temps with highs in the mid 50s despite full afternoon sun. A gusty northwestern wind will add to the chill.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the mid 30s away from the city, low 40s in town.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny in the upper 50s.

Looks like 60 degrees or so with plenty of sun Friday then into the low and mid 60s over the weekend. There is a small chance of showers at some point late Sunday night into early Halloween.