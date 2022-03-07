Slushy weather kicks off Monday in Chicago, posing difficulties for the morning commute

There’s a brief lull in the mixed precipitation as of this writing but snow will return later this morning.

Most areas will end up with a slushy 1 to 2 inches with a bias for higher amounts north where it will be slightly colder.

The roads will be mainly wet but the morning commute will be impacted nonetheless. Highs will be a few degrees above freezing.

Skies clear tonight and with plenty of sun tomorrow, almost all of the snow will be history. (Don’t get used to bare ground.)

Highs tomorrow through Thursday will be in the low 40s-very close to normal.

Then, it’s time for the second snow "storm" of the week. This arrives later Thursday night but primarily Friday with several inches of accumulation once again possible.

Following the snow, it will be very cold on Saturday with highs a good 15-20 degrees below normal. Saturday night at bedtime we set the clocks ahead for Daylight Saving Time.