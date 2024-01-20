Snowfall totals: Indiana winter storm Jan. 19-20

Areas of Northwest Indiana were buried in over 30 inches of snow Saturday morning with more on the way.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has been collecting snowfall data from the Jan. 19-20 winter storm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Porter County, Ind. until 9 a.m. Saturday.

The most recent data was updated at 8:50 p.m. Friday.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in the Chicago area.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

Pinola, IN - 32 inches

Springville, IN - 30.5 inches

La Porte, IN - 28 inches

Waterford, IN - 25 inches

Michigan City, IN - 22.8 inches

Meanwhile, the Chicago area has gotten 1.5 inches of snow in the past 24 hours.

There's a Wind Chill Advisory in place for DeKalb County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, and McHenry County until 9 a.m.

