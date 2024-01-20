Expand / Collapse search

Snowfall totals: Indiana winter storm Jan. 19-20

Parts of Northwest Indiana have seen over 30 inches of snow and it's still coming down Saturday morning. Pinola has recorded a whopping 32 inches with another band of lake effect snow headed their way.

CHICAGO - Areas of Northwest Indiana were buried in over 30 inches of snow Saturday morning with more on the way. 

The National Weather Service (NWS) has been collecting snowfall data from the Jan. 19-20 winter storm.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Porter County, Ind. until 9 a.m. Saturday. 

The most recent data was updated at 8:50 p.m. Friday. 

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in the Chicago area.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

Pinola, IN - 32 inches

Springville, IN - 30.5 inches

La Porte, IN - 28 inches 

Waterford, IN - 25 inches

Michigan City, IN - 22.8 inches

Meanwhile, the Chicago area has gotten 1.5 inches of snow in the past 24 hours. 

There's a Wind Chill Advisory in place for DeKalb County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, and McHenry County until 9 a.m.

Chicago-area weather alerts are updated 24/7 HERE.