Temps to soar to 90 degrees Thursday before wave of overnight thunderstorms

After a mild few days, temperatures will rise into the 90s Thursday afternoon ahead of powerful thunderstorms later in the evening, forecasters say.

The temperature will top out at 91 degrees at O’Hare Airport before the storms hit shortly after midnight, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms could be "severe with damaging winds up to 65 mph and hail up to the size of ping pong balls possible," the weather service said in an advisory.

Heavy rain and flooding is also possible, the weather service warned. Between a half and three quarters of an inch of rain is possible.

Friday is expected to be another hot day, with a high of 92 degrees. Combined with high humidity, the outdoors could feel like over 100 degrees, forecaster said.

The chance of storms Friday will decrease to 40%, and may be localized south of Interstate 80.