The 12 days of Christmas in Chicago are warmer than ever

For The Twelve Days Of Christmas, climate change is giving to us a warmer end to December and start to January on average. The 12-day period is defined as December 25th through January 5th. Climate Central did a study of 246 locations across the country to see how temperatures have been changing during this stretch since the winter of 1969-1970. It should come as no surprise that the period has been warming over the past 51 years. 97% of the locations they analyzed have seen an increase in the average temperature for this 12-day period since 1969.

For 94% of locations the warming has been greater than 1°. It has exceeded 3° for 75% of locations, and 5° for 37% of locations. Chicago has seen a bump of 5.6° for the Twelve Days Of Christmas period. That means the last six days of December through the first five days of January have jumped nearly 6° here in just over 50 years.

Our neighbors to the north have seen an even bigger jump in temperatures. Milwaukee has warmed nearly 9° for the period.

You can still dream of a white Christmas but warmer winters are having an impact. Idaho, Minnesota, Maine, Upstate New York, and the Allegheny, Rocky, or Sierra Nevada Mountains have the best chance of seeing a white Christmas but Climate Central's studies have shown the dream is dwindling for most of the country. Here are some of their conclusions:

Climate Central also notes impacts from warmer winters beyond just fewer white Christmases:

It's not just the Twelve Days Of Christmas period that is getting warmer. The United States had its third warmest autumn in history this year and November was the earth's fourth-warmest since record-keeping started in 1880. That warmth has spilled over into December. Our country has seen nearly 5000 record high temperatures so far this month compared to only 149 record low temperatures. With greater than a 99% chance 2021 is virtually a lock to end up among the top ten warmest years on record for our planet.