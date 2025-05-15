Timeline: When severe storms could hit the Chicago area on Thursday

Conditions are looking favorable for scattered storms to develop in the next few hours in the Chicago area.

Any storms that develop will have the potential to quickly strengthen and become severe.

What we know:

McHenry County has a Tornado Watch in effect until 10 PM. Depending on how storms evolve in the next few hours, this watch may be expanded to include more of Chicagoland.

The Storm Prediction Center has all of Chicagoland in an Enhanced Risk, which is a level 3 of 5. The main concern with severe storms will be for golf ball to baseball-sized hail and the potential for destructive winds as high as 75-80 mph. There is also a risk for tornadoes, some of which could be significant (EF-2 or higher).

Weather Timeline:

The timeframe to watch for storm development is from roughly 4-10 p.m. If storms develop as far west as the I-39 corridor, it would be between 4-5 p.m.

For locations east of I-39, be on the lookout for storms developing after 5 p.m. The Chicago metro area can expect possible storms between 7-9 p.m. and then storms roll into NW Indiana between 8-10 p.m.

Once storms end, the rest of tonight will be quiet with lows in the lower 60s. Another round of storms is expected Friday afternoon, and a few may be strong or severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Chicagoland in a Marginal Risk (level 1 of 5) on Friday, but areas south of I-80 are in the Slight Risk (level 2 of 5).

The timeframe to watch for strong to severe storms ahead of Friday's cold front will be from 3 p.m. to 7 or 8 p.m. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats.

The weekend looks calm and quiet, but much cooler. After highs in the 90s on Thursday and upper 80s on Friday, we will drop to the 60s over the weekend. Cooler than normal temperatures are expected for much of next week.

