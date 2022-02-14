Valentine's Day temps to peak in the upper 20s across Chicagoland

Happy Valentine’s Day! Here’s a forecast you might have trouble loving.

Today, it will be cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s. Mid 30s would be normal. Skies remain mostly cloudy with a few flurries this morning. Travel impacts are nil.

After another cold night, tomorrow we warm up into the upper 30s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds will be quite gusty. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year with 50° looking likely. It will remain blustery with rain developing around midday. There will be concerns for localized flooding due to the frozen ground.

Then it gets even more worrisome with anything from significant icing followed by a paralyzing snowstorm on the table from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. That’s what the US model (GFS) is currently advertising.

The Euro Model? A little bit of freezing rain Wednesday night after the rainfall, then about ONE INCH of snow Thursday.

Quite the difference. I’m leaning strongly against the US model at this point but the snow-mageddon option can’t be ignored just yet.

Plenty of time to massage the numbers but the key message for now is to be aware of a potential big-ticket storm with rain/ice/snow Wed-Thursday.