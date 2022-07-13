Wednesday brings quintessential summer weather to Chicago

Pleasant summer weather rules for the next few days with temperatures at or below the seasonal average.

Today will be partly sunny with highs in the low 80s away from the lake. Low humidity. Small chance of a brief shower but nothing of consequence.

Tonight will feature the light of the Full Buck Supermoon and lows not far from 60 degrees.

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs near 80 degrees, several degrees cooler near shore.

Friday will be a bit more humid and cloudier. From Friday through the weekend various computer models show showers at almost any time. I think they’re way overdone and will lean toward a drier solution.

Next week looks hot with 90s returning starting Tuesday.