Wet and windy Friday kicks off weekend packed with arctic air

Temperatures are already well above freezing and that will prevent area roads from being snow covered or icy this morning.

Wet pavement can slow things down, so that will be something to monitor.

The precipitation as of this writing is changing to all rain and is almost entirely east of I-57.

Most of the day will be cloudy and windy with highs in the low to mid 40s. During the afternoon, a few showers of rain will likely morph to snow as colder air moves in.

Accumulations are not expected but there could be pockets of light snow falling during the evening commute.

The weekend is all about the arctic air that will have a stranglehold on the area. Highs both days will barely crack the 20s.

Tomorrow, watch for lake-effect snow from Porter County east. Sunday there will be a weak clipper that should miss Chicagoland to the southwest with any meaningful snow.

Valentine’s Day will be mainly sunny with highs approaching freezing. Tuesday will also be dry with highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday should end up being the warmest day of the year with upper 40s likely and a run at 50° not out of the question.

There could be a rain shower mainly late in the day or at night. Then, it looks worrisome for Thursday with the possibility of drenching rain, and/or a major ice storm, and/or a significant snowstorm among the suggested outcomes as a whopper of a winter storm moves through the Midwest.

Far too soon to detail anything locally.