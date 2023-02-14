Wind advisory issued for northeast Illinois until Wednesday afternoon

Most of northeast Illinois is under a wind advisory that warns of 50 mph gusts until Wednesday afternoon.

Counties under advisement include Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake and Will.

The advisory also extends to portions of central, east-central and north-central Illinois, as well as northwest Indiana.

The winds, from the southwest, are mainly in the 20-25 mph range, according to the National Weather Service.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result," the weather service said.

Officials recommend that drivers to take extra caution, particularly those with high-profile vehicles like trucks and trailers.

The Chicago area is then expected to receive a light wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Thursday.