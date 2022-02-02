Winter storm slams south suburbs with blitz of heavy snowfall

It is a white-knuckle drive, wherever you go in the Chicago area but it is especially hazardous in the south suburbs.

The snowstorm dumped a high volume of snow Wednesday morning in South Holland.

Motorists stopped at the Love’s Travel Plaza along I-94 to gas up and clear off cars and trucks. There were crashes and spin-outs everywhere.

Ana Bitron works at the Travel Plaza and drove from her home near Midway to get to work.

Ordinarily, it would take 40 minutes. In the 3:30 am snowstorm, it took 90 minutes.

She said, "I can’t see, I can’t see."

Her daughter made her promise to let her know when she arrived safely.

Plow trucks kept moving on roads and parking lots but the snow continued to cover surfaces.

AAA reminds drivers to be prepared for emergencies: have a full tank of gas, a phone charger, warm clothes, blankets, water and snacks to keep safe if the vehicle becomes disabled or runs off the road.

Richard Barr, the shop manager at Love’s Travel Plaza, said, "We do have 24/7 roadside service assistance. The motorist has to be in a safe location for our employees, that is the one thing. So if there is any ever issues or they need roadside service, they need to be in a safe, designated location for us to perform services. Our employees come in early to help shovel snow off the sidewalks, plow the roads, plow the drive-through, you know, everything of that nature to make sure all the customers that are on the road going to work, doing what they got to do and get what they need to get."