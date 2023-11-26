Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Chicagoland

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for several Chicago area counties through the early afternoon Sunday.

The Chicago area could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow, while areas in the northwest part of the state could see as much as 3 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The snow will gradually die down throughout the day.

The NWS says snow-covered roads will make for slick travel.

Cold weather is expected to continue Monday and Tuesday, but warmer temperatures should return later in the week.

Cook County, DuPage County, Will County, DeKalb County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, and McHenry County are under an advisory until 2 p.m.