Bar owner killed • Candy company bankruptcy • Fatal UIC shooting

Suspect in custody for the execution-style murder of Momence bar owner, sheriff says

A man accused in the execution-style murder of a rural bar owner is now in custody, according to the Kankakee County Sheriff's Office. The suspect, Julius E. Burkes Jr., 47, was arrested Tuesday in the 6400 block of Rhode Island Avenue in Hammond, Indiana as he was leaving his residence. Authorities say Burkes is responsible for the fatal shooting of 30-year-old Courtney M. Drysdale of Momence.

Nearly 100-year-old Chicago candy company files for bankruptcy amid rising costs, heavy debt: report

A nearly century-old Chicago candy maker has filed for bankruptcy as rising costs and heavy debt pressure its business. Primrose Candy Company – a family-owned Logan Square manufacturer known for its hard candies, chewy treats and popcorn – filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Tuesday.

Woman visiting UI Health fatally shot in UIC parking garage

A woman visiting UI Health for an appointment was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in a University of Illinois Chicago parking garage, prompting campus alerts.

Man charged after stolen Rolls-Royce found in Orland Park parking lot

A 31-year-old man is facing charges after Orland Park police say they found him in possession of a luxury vehicle reported stolen out of Texas.

Husamuldeen Abed

2 shot inside vehicle near Chicago's St. Sabina Parish, one fatally: police

One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting inside a vehicle Wednesday afternoon near St. Sabina Parish on Chicago’s South Side, police said.

Naperville college students charged after loaded gun, weed found in campus dorm: prosecutors

Two students at a Naperville college are facing felony charges after authorities said a loaded gun and marijuana were discovered in their campus dorm room.

(From left) Pictured is Kurtis Cruz and Diyonnes King. (DuPage County State's Attorney )

How we graded every Chicago Bulls deal at the NBA trade deadline

The buzzer sounded. The NBA trade deadline has passed. After the dust settled, the Chicago Bulls made a handful of deals to situate themselves financially and with draft capital.

Shooting outside Chicago White Castle leaves 2 men dead, suspects on the run

Two men were killed and a third is hospitalized after a shooting outside a White Castle restaurant Tuesday afternoon on Chicago’s Near West Side, police said.

