CPD on alert amid Iran war • Clinton mentions Pritzker • Orland Park police shifts

The Chicago Police Department was on high alert as war erupted in the Middle East this week; former President Bill Clinton's comments during testimony about Jeffrey Epstein caused a stir in Illinois when he mentioned Gov. JB Pritzker; and Orland Park announced a change in shifts for its police department.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago police issue statement as US-Iran conflict intensifies

The Chicago Police Department is closely watching developments in Iran but has no information pointing to a threat in the city. In a statement, Chicago police said it is monitoring the "rapidly unfolding" situation overseas as fighting continues in the Middle East.

Here's what Bill Clinton said about JB Pritzker during Epstein deposition

Former President Bill Clinton referenced Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker during his deposition with House lawmakers last week as part of a congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, prompting swift clarification from both Clinton’s team and the governor’s office.

Orland Park police shift to 12-hour patrols, report jump in traffic stops

Orland Park police said a switch to 12-hour patrol shifts has already led to more traffic enforcement and a stronger presence across the village. Since the move, traffic enforcement efforts have climbed sharply.

Jesse Jackson funeral in Chicago: Ex-presidents Obama, Biden, Clinton in attendance

The funeral services for civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson started in Chicago on Friday with "The People’s Celebration." Several big names were in attendance, including former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, along with former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Fox 32 NFL Mock Draft: Post-NFL Combine predictions for the Chicago Bears and more

The NFL Combine gave us a good look at what could happen in the 2026 NFL Draft. Let's play the guessing game.

Cook County cocaine bust leads to charges against 2 women, man

Two women and a man were charged with dealing crack cocaine from a home in south suburban Ford Heights. Police recovered roughly 7 grams of suspected crack cocaine from the home along with plastic baggies, cash and a digital scale.

Left to right: Alexis Barnes, Darren Richardson and Sally Villagomez | Cook County Sheriff's Office



