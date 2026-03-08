Expand / Collapse search

CPD on alert amid Iran war • Clinton mentions Pritzker • Orland Park police shifts

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  March 8, 2026 8:08am CDT
Week In Review
FOX 32 Chicago
On this episode of "Week in Review," we break down a big week for Chicago sports following the news that the Bears have traded star receiver DJ Moore. We also take you inside the "People’s Celebration" for Rev. Jesse Jackson at the House of Hope, where former presidents gathered to honor a historic legacy. Plus, we look at the latest talks regarding the DNC's possible return to the city and what it could mean for Chicago’s global stage.

CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department was on high alert as war erupted in the Middle East this week; former President Bill Clinton's comments during testimony about Jeffrey Epstein caused a stir in Illinois when he mentioned Gov. JB Pritzker; and Orland Park announced a change in shifts for its police department.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Chicago police issue statement as US-Iran conflict intensifies

The Chicago Police Department is closely watching developments in Iran but has no information pointing to a threat in the city. In a statement, Chicago police said it is monitoring the "rapidly unfolding" situation overseas as fighting continues in the Middle East.

As canceled flights, deadly protests, and shipping suspensions mount, political science professor William Muck joins us to analyze War Secretary Pete Hegseth’s claims about Operation Epic Fury, its contrast to Iraq and Afghanistan, nuclear deterrence goals, and the broader risks of escalation.

Here's what Bill Clinton said about JB Pritzker during Epstein deposition

Former President Bill Clinton referenced Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker during his deposition with House lawmakers last week as part of a congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein, prompting swift clarification from both Clinton’s team and the governor’s office.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says former President Bill Clinton was "clearly mistaken" after Clinton recanted deposition comments suggesting Pritzker traveled on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane, with the governor insisting he never flew on the aircraft.

Orland Park police shift to 12-hour patrols, report jump in traffic stops

Orland Park police said a switch to 12-hour patrol shifts has already led to more traffic enforcement and a stronger presence across the village. Since the move, traffic enforcement efforts have climbed sharply.

Orland Park Police Department

Jesse Jackson funeral in Chicago: Ex-presidents Obama, Biden, Clinton in attendance

The funeral services for civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson started in Chicago on Friday with "The People’s Celebration." Several big names were in attendance, including former presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, along with former First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton, Joe Biden and Barack Obama attend Rev. Jesse Jackson's homegoing service in Chicago on Friday. 

Fox 32 NFL Mock Draft: Post-NFL Combine predictions for the Chicago Bears and more

The NFL Combine gave us a good look at what could happen in the 2026 NFL Draft. Let's play the guessing game.

ESPN's Jesse Rogers on the latest from Cubs and White Sox spring training, a 1-on-1 with Illini Guard/Forward Andrej Stojakovic, and Fox Chicago's Paris Schutz breaks down the latest Bears stadium drama.

Cook County cocaine bust leads to charges against 2 women, man

Two women and a man were charged with dealing crack cocaine from a home in south suburban Ford Heights. Police recovered roughly 7 grams of suspected crack cocaine from the home along with plastic baggies, cash and a digital scale.

Left to right: Alexis Barnes, Darren Richardson and Sally Villagomez | Cook County Sheriff's Office


 

Week In ReviewChicago