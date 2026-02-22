Expand / Collapse search

Jesse Jackson remembered • Misty McMichael arrested • Stolen credit card arrest

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published February 22, 2026 7:33am CST
On this episode of "Week in Review," we remember civil rights icon Jesse Jackson and break down the possibility of the Bears moving to Indiana. Plus, a SWAT response in Arlington Heights, ICE operating in the suburbs and rising Indiana energy bills. Also honoring E2 victims, celebrating Buddy Guy, Paczki Day, Lunar New Year and more.

CHICAGO - Civil rights icon Jesse Jackson died this week and was remembered for his impact on the country and Chicago; the widow of Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael was arrested for alleged domestic battery; and a shooting at a suburban bar left one person dead and another critically hurt.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, civil rights leader and staunch activist, dies at 84

Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Chicago-based civil rights icon, political trailblazer, and lifelong advocate for equality who worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and inspired generations with his call to "never look down on anybody unless you are helping him up," has died at 84.

Chicagoans mourn Jesse Jackson, remember him as a 'giant'

Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Chicago-based civil rights icon, political trailblazer, and lifelong advocate for equality who worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and inspired generations with his call to "never look down on anybody unless you are helping him up," has died at 84.

Widow of Bears' legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael arrested in Will County, records show

The widow of Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Steve "Mongo" McMichael was arrested Friday on a domestic battery charge in Will County. Misty McMichael, 55, is charged with domestic battery involving physical contact, according to court records.

The widow of Bears legend Steve McMichael was arrested today in Will County.

Chicago-area man charged with spending $9K with stolen credit card

A Tinley Park man was charged with aggravated identity theft after using a stolen credit card to make a $9,100 purchase. Palos Heights investigators said the U.S. Postal Service and PNC Bank alerted them to several missing credit and debit cards that had been fraudulently used.

Man missing since November found dead in Fox River in Chicago suburbs: police

A man who was reported missing in Chicago’s west suburbs was found dead Tuesday in the Fox River near a dam in South Elgin, authorities said. An autopsy conducted Thursday by the Kane County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Ulises "Miguel" Segura Dorantes, 53, who had been reported missing on Nov. 29, 2025.

Elgin police confirm the body found in the river yesterday is that of a missing man.

Shootout outside Chicago-area bar leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt, police say

An exchange of gunfire in the parking lot of a southwest suburban bar early Saturday morning left one person dead and another critically hurt.

