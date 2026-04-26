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Missing twins found • Gang leader sentenced • Bears NFL Draft picks

By Fox Chicago Digital Team
Published  April 26, 2026 8:19am CDT
Week In Review
FOX 32 Chicago
Missing Dolton twins found, Bears draft and Chicago headlines | Week in Review

Missing Dolton twins found, Bears draft and Chicago headlines | Week in Review

On this episode of "Week in Review:" missing Dolton twin infants found safe, a Bears draft pick breakdown and a CTA train derailment during the evening commute. Plus, a rideshare delivery turns into a drug discovery, over $100K in Pokémon cards stolen and a viral goose egg theft caught on camera.

CHICAGO - The teen mother and twin infants who went missing in Dolton were found safe; A leader of Chicago's Four Corner Hustlers gang was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a violent criminal enterprise that operated for decades on the West Side; and the Chicago Bears make their picks in this year's NFL Draft.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

After missing Dolton teen, twin infants found safe, family says ordeal isn’t over

A grandmother of twin infant boys is relieved after the babies were found safe. They were reported missing from their Dolton home Sunday and turned up in Chicago.

FULL STORY

Exclusive: After missing Dolton teen, twin infants found safe, family says ordeal isn’t over

Exclusive: After missing Dolton teen, twin infants found safe, family says ordeal isn’t over

A grandmother of twin infant boys is relieved after the babies were found safe. They were reported missing from their Dolton home Sunday and turned up in Chicago.

Chicago police recover guns, $280K in cash and make arrests in South Side raids

Two convicted felons have been charged and nine guns were recovered after an investigation into a string of burglaries across the Chicago area.

FULL STORY

Chicago gang leader sentenced to life in prison

A leader of Chicago's Four Corner Hustlers gang was sentenced to life in federal prison for his role in a violent criminal enterprise that operated for decades on the West Side.

FULL STORY

Labar Spann | 2010 mug shot

Suburban Chicago gas station sells $1M winning lottery ticket

A DuPage County resident has claimed a $1 million top prize from an Illinois Lottery instant ticket purchased at a Lombard gas station. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous and identified himself as "Lucky," bought the $50 Millionaire Club ticket at a Mobil Gas station at 435 W. Roosevelt Road, a store he said he visits regularly.

FULL STORY

Grading the Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Draft Class, from Thieneman to van den Berg

The Bears came into this draft weekend needing speed in its skill players and high character in the other additions around the locker room. They were able to do both. Here’s how we graded the Chicago Bears’ 2026 NFL Draft class, from Thieneman to van den Berg.

FULL STORY

Cassie goes 1 on 1 with center and Bears draft pick Logan Jones

Cassie goes 1 on 1 with center and Bears draft pick Logan Jones

The Bears took the future of their offensive line with Iowa center Logan Jones on Friday. Cassie Carlson goes 1 on 1 with Jones as he arrives at Halas Hall.

Week In ReviewChicago