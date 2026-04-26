Missing twins found • Gang leader sentenced • Bears NFL Draft picks

The teen mother and twin infants who went missing in Dolton were found safe; A leader of Chicago's Four Corner Hustlers gang was sentenced to life in prison for his role in a violent criminal enterprise that operated for decades on the West Side; and the Chicago Bears make their picks in this year's NFL Draft.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

After missing Dolton teen, twin infants found safe, family says ordeal isn’t over

A grandmother of twin infant boys is relieved after the babies were found safe. They were reported missing from their Dolton home Sunday and turned up in Chicago.

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Chicago police recover guns, $280K in cash and make arrests in South Side raids

Two convicted felons have been charged and nine guns were recovered after an investigation into a string of burglaries across the Chicago area.

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Chicago gang leader sentenced to life in prison

A leader of Chicago's Four Corner Hustlers gang was sentenced to life in federal prison for his role in a violent criminal enterprise that operated for decades on the West Side.

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Labar Spann | 2010 mug shot

Suburban Chicago gas station sells $1M winning lottery ticket

A DuPage County resident has claimed a $1 million top prize from an Illinois Lottery instant ticket purchased at a Lombard gas station. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous and identified himself as "Lucky," bought the $50 Millionaire Club ticket at a Mobil Gas station at 435 W. Roosevelt Road, a store he said he visits regularly.

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Grading the Chicago Bears 2026 NFL Draft Class, from Thieneman to van den Berg

The Bears came into this draft weekend needing speed in its skill players and high character in the other additions around the locker room. They were able to do both. Here’s how we graded the Chicago Bears’ 2026 NFL Draft class, from Thieneman to van den Berg.

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