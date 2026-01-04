New Illinois laws • Drug and gun busts • Son charged in mom's death

Several new laws went into effect in Illinois with the new year, and local law enforcement made multiple high-profile drug busts in the Chicago area this past week.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

New Illinois laws go into effect for new year

It's a new year, which means there are plenty of new laws that go into effect in Illinois that touch on several aspects of society.

The State Capitol on April 30, 2025, in Springfield, Illinois. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Drone busts 3 men stealing from moving freight train on Chicago's South Side

Three men are facing charges after sheriff's police said a burglary on a moving freight train was captured by a railroad drone earlier this month on Chicago's South Side.

Chicago-area man sold nearly 2,000 fentanyl pills to undercover detectives: officials

A North Chicago man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl following an undercover investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Alfredo Rollins | Lake County Sheriff's Office

Son charged after killing mother, her partner in Richton Park apartment: police

A 21-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his mother and her romantic partner inside a Richton Park apartment Saturday evening.

Javonte Morris | Cook County Sheriff's Office

Chicago police recover 10 weapons at illegal party

Chicago Police recovered 10 weapons from an illegal party on New Year's Eve in the 25th district. Commander Andaverde III, along with 2560, 61 team, 2534, and 2574, responded to an illegal party on Dec. 31, 2025 along North Avenue.

