Streeterville artifacts • CTA stunt • HS student fatally shot

More details were revealed about a triple homicide in south suburban Will County; a suburban TJ Maxx manager was accused of secretly filming in women's dressing rooms; and a construction crew struck paydirt while digging the foundation for a new skyscraper, uncovering artifacts tied to Chicago’s origins.

These are the top stories in Fox 32's Week in Review.

Indiana woman accused of killing children's father, his parents in Chicago suburb; new info revealed

A 30-year-old Indiana woman is accused of carrying out a series of fatal shootings across two locations in Chicago’s south suburbs, killing the father of her children and his parents, according to prosecutors.

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CTA Red Line danger: Viral video highlights risks on Chicago's trains

A viral video showing a man dancing on the exterior of a moving CTA Red Line train has sparked alarm across Chicago. The clip, posted on Instagram, has been viewed more than 500,000 times as of Monday.

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Suburban TJ Maxx manager charged after camera found in women's dressing room: sheriff

TJ Maxx store manager in suburban Chicago faces charges after a hidden camera was found in a women’s dressing room, according to authorities. The store’s manager, Jeffrey Wallin, was identified as a suspect, authorities said.

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Pictured is Jeffrey Wallin. (Winnebago County Sheriff)

Crews digging in Streeterville uncover artifacts tied to Chicago’s origins

A construction crew struck paydirt while digging the foundation for a new skyscraper, uncovering artifacts tied to Chicago’s origins. Construction crews dug deep trenches along East North Water Street to feed utilities to a massive skyscraper being built near Lake Shore Drive and the Chicago River.

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Lilly Bova: 16-year-old Glenbrook South student fatally shot; person of interest sought

A 16-year-old Glenbrook South High School student was fatally shot Saturday at her home in unincorporated Glenview, and authorities are searching for a person of interest. Officers found the girl, identified as Lilly Bova, with a gunshot wound. She was taken by ambulance to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead.

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Romeca Blackmon murder: Woman accused in South Loop killing returns to court

The woman accused of murdering a mother in Chicago’s South Loop last September returned to court today. Quadajah "Holly" Johnson has been charged with first-degree murder and five additional counts in the shooting death of 31-year-old Romeca Blackmon.

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Ambush or attempted murder? Jailed Chicago mom says she never pulled the trigger

A violent confrontation caught on camera—and long disputed by those involved—has now ended in a guilty verdict against a South Side mother who insisted she was fighting for her life.

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