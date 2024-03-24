Chicago Board of Elections says ballot counting to continue Sunday after reporting error

Ballot counting and signature verification will continue Sunday after the Chicago Board of Elections admitted to leaving out more than 10,000 ballots from the unofficial Election Day count.

Max Bever, director of public information for the Chicago Board of Elections, said a total of 10,659 additional votes were added to the unofficial count on Saturday evening.

"I made an error in reporting the number of Vote By Mail ballots received back on Monday, March 18 before Election Day that should have been included in the ‘received by Election Day’ numbers," Bever said.

The ballots were delivered via USPS on Monday, March 18. With the latest addition, the unofficial count rose to 368,990 ballots cast in Chicago. That's 24.44% of the 1,509,554 active registered voters.

The Chicago Board of Elections met with attorneys from both campaigns for Democratic candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney on Sunday morning, and all parties agreed that ballot counting and verifying of signatures could continue.

"Previously, I reported that 66,399 Vote By Mail ballots were received back and scanned for signature verification by the end of Monday, March 18. I initially reported that 7,009 VBM ballots received back via USPS on Election Day, 3/19/24. This number was incorrect - I only reported on the Vote By Mail ballots received back on Election Day only," Bever said.

Bever said poll watchers remain present for all steps of the process.

As of Sunday, the Associated Press reports 95% of votes have been counted in the Cook County State's Attorney Democratic race. Eileen O'Neill Burke has 255,010 votes and Harris has 250,239 votes.