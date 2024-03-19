Live updates: Illinois primary election gets underway

The Illinois primary election is officially here with several key races taking place locally.

Last week, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump won enough delegates to be called presumptive presidential nominees.

Locally, several candidates are vying to replace outgoing Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx. Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez (15th) is looking to unseat three-term U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia; and a Chicago referendum impacting local homeowners goes up for a vote.

When is the Illinois primary?

The 2024 Illinois primary takes place today.

Polls across the state will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. If a voter is in line to vote by 7 p.m., they will be allowed to cast their ballot.

Who is eligible to vote in Illinois?

There are four requirements to vote in the 2024 Illinois primary. Eligible voters must:

Be a United States citizen

Be at least 18 years of age by Election Day

Have been a resident of the precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day

Not be serving a prison sentence as a result of a criminal conviction

Not claim the right to vote elsewhere

You can check to see if you're registered to vote in Illinois here.

How can I vote in the Illinois primary?

There are three ways you can cast your ballot in the Illinois primary:

1. By mail: Any registered voter in Illinois is allowed to cast their ballot via mail. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is March 14.

Click here for a list of mail ballot drop box locations.

2. In-person: Early voting locations will be available across the state starting on March 5. On Election Day, polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

In Illinois, voters must declare their political party affiliation at the polling place to participate in that party's primary election. The candidate who receives the most votes for the office they're running for in a primary election is declared the winner, regardless of whether they secure a majority of the total votes cast.

What do I need to vote in-person on Election Day?

Identification is not required to vote at the polls but you will be required to verify your signature.

First-time voters who registered by mail and did not provide their driver’s license number, state ID number, last four digits of their social security number, or another form of ID must show identification with their name and address before voting. Acceptable forms of ID include: