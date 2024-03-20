Lockport High School renovation referendum appears to fail

The Lockport Township High School referendum failed to pass during the Illinois Primary Election Tuesday.

The Board of Education for District 205 placed the measure on the ballot in hopes of restoring the school's Central Campus.

A ceiling collapse that happened on Nov. 1 2023 brought public awareness to the district's needs.

Fortunately, the collapse occurred before any students or staff were inside the building, but it raised questions about the structural integrity of the school.

Since the incident, Central Campus students have been traveling to Lincoln-Way North High School in Frankfort for instruction.

The board approved an $85 million referendum after school district officials said restoring the campus would be more cost-effective than building a new school.

Votes continue to trickle in, but the district recognized Wednesday that the referendum failed with 56% of voters rejecting the proposal.

The district said work to address the ceiling failure has been underway for weeks. All ceilings that were of concern, specifically those installed in 1929, have been removed.

Central Campus is anticipated to reopen in time for the fall semester, the district said.

The district has assembled a Citizen Advisory Committee to include the community in the plans for the future of the 115-year-old school building.