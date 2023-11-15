Lockport Township High School freshmen resume in-person learning at Lincoln-Way North after ceiling collapse

Hundreds of freshmen at Lockport Township High School resumed in-person learning at Lincoln-Way North High School Wednesday.

Lockport's Central Campus closed earlier this month after a classroom ceiling caved in, and since then, classes have been held online.

Fortunately, the incident occurred before any students or staff were inside the building, but the collapse raised questions about the structural integrity of the school.

Last week, the Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education approved a resolution that would resume in-person learning for Central Campus students and staff members at the Lincoln-Way North High School property in Frankfort. The building was closed in 2016.

Lincoln-Way's Board of Education then unanimously approved the city of Lockport and the Village of Frankfort's inter-governmental agreement two days later.

It is unclear how long classes will be held at Lincoln-Way North as inspections continue on the collapsed ceiling.