Suspect killed, 2 facing charges after robbing Frankfort bar with fake guns: police

Two Chicago area men were arrested in connection to the armed robbery of Ryan's Pub in Unincorporated Frankfort earlier this year.

The Will County Sheriff said Alvin Hodge, 23, from Chicago and Rashe Caldwell, 25, from Riverdale were both charged with armed robbery.

On April 30 around 3:15 a.m., the Will County Sheriff's Office responded to a robbery in progress at Ryan's Pub located at 7928 W. Lincoln Highway.

Police say witnesses saw two Black men come in the business with handguns and demanded money from the business and the bar customers.

The two suspects were dressed in dark-colored clothing, wearing latex gloves, masks and hoods. The suspects threatened to shoot all the patrons and employees if they did not comply with their demands.

Police say the victims pleaded for their lives as the suspects brandished firearms, threatening to kill them.

One of the patrons had a firearm and shot one of the suspects multiple times. The offender was identified as Triston Morrison, 20, from Calumet City. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second suspect, later identified as Hodge, was also shot but was able to run to a nearby car.

The third suspect, identified as Caldwell, was inside a parked getaway vehicle that fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Police say the men were able to successfully rob the business and its customers, but most of the money was stuffed inside of Morrison’s pants.

Two weapons that the suspects used were found at the scene. One of the firearms was found close to Morrison, and the other was located in a parking lot outside the business, according to police.

Those firearms were later discovered to be "replica" firearms, similar to an airsoft gun.

On Nov. 13, Caldwell was arrested on the aggravated armed robbery warrant by the Calumet City Police Department in Cook County. The bond amount of the warrant associated to the armed robbery is $500,000-10% to apply.

During the arrest, Caldwell was charged with additional crimes in Cook County by the Calumet City Police Department and is currently in custody at the Cook County Jail.

Shortly before 9 a.m. on Nov. 16, members of the Will County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit, who are also members of the United States Marshall Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force, arrested Hodge.

Officials set up surveillance on a residence and observed Hodge exit and approach a parked car. Before Hodge was able to leave the area in the vehicle, officers arrested him without incident.

Hodge was taken into custody on an arrest warrant for two counts of aggravated robbery in the amount of $1,000,000.00-10% to apply.

Hodge was the second suspect inside the bar, who was also shot by the bar patron. He was treated and later released from a Cook County hospital shortly after the armed robbery.

Detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were able to track down the additional offenders through various interviews and electronic evidence.

The men are awaiting court appearances. No further information is available.