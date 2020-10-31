15 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago so far this weekend

One person has been killed and 14 others injured in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening.

The fatal attack left one person dead and three others injured Friday night in Morgan Park on Far South Side.

The shooting happened about 9:15 p.m. when someone entered a home in the 11600 block of South Vincennes Avenue and opened fire, according to Chicago police.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the legs and a 28-year-old man was shot in the torso and back, police said. They were both in critical condition at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The fourth victim, a 30-year-old man, was in fair condition at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

Early Saturday morning a teenage boy was shot in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.

Advertisement

About 12:50 a.m., a 17-year-old boy was sitting in a parked car in the 3800 block of West Augusta Boulevard, when two males approached and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the back and brought to Stroger Hospital for treatment, police said.

Another teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Friday in Archer Heights.

The boy, 16, got into an argument with a person he knew about 8:05 p.m. in the 4900 block of South Tripp Avenue, police said. The person pulled out a gun and opened fire, grazing the boy on the shoulder.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

In non-fatal shootings, two men were wounded Saturday in Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side.

About 2:50 a.m., the pair, 19 and 27, were riding in a vehicle when they heard shots in the 2400 block of South Blue Island Avenue, and felt a pain, police said.

The 19-year-old was struck in the right arm and the older person in the right arm, police said. They were both dropped off at Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.

A 34-year-old man was wounded about two hours in Lawndale on the West Side.

The man was standing on a sidewalk about 12:30 a.m. in the 800 block of South Keeler Avenue when he heard shots and felt pain, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the right shin and was brought to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Late Friday, a 48-year-old man was shot in South Chicago.

He was outside on a porch about 11:10 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Buffalo Avenue when two people approached him and opened fire, police said.

The 48-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his buttocks, and was listed in good condition.

Hours earlier, a 51-year-old man was shot in Englewood on the South Side.

The man was in his vehicle about 7:35 p.m. when a male got in the 7100 block of South Halsted Street and demanded a ride, police said.

When the man refused, the male shot at him, striking him in the hand and abdomen, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.

A 30-year-old man was shot and wounded in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The man was walking about 7:10 p.m. in the 4500 block of South Rockwell Avenue when someone got out of a vehicle and fired shots at him, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The weekend’s first reported shooting left a man wounded in West Englewood on the South Side

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

About 6:35 p.m., the 19-year-old was leaving a home in the 7100 block of South Paulina Street when someone in a vehicle drove by and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the leg and both arms and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was stabilized, police said.

On Thursday, 10 people were shot throughout the city, three of them fatally.