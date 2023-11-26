14 armed robberies reported in under three hours Sunday across Chicago

Chicago police are investigating a string of armed robberies that occurred in less than three hours on the North, West, South, and Southwest sides Sunday morning.

In each case, a black Audi G5 with Illinois license plate #BW72037 pulled up and the suspects got out and put guns against the victim's heads and demanded their personal property, police said in an alert.

In four of the incidents, the victims were beaten by the suspects, and a person was shot in one of the robberies.

The suspects were described as three Hispanic males and one Black male wearing dark-colored hoodies, black pants, and black ski masks, Chicago police said.

The robberies were reported:

At 5:06 a.m. in the 1900 block of West 21st Street;

5:13 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Cermak Road;

5:29 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Talman Avenue;

5:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of West 44th Street;

5:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Hoyne Avenue;

5:45 a.m. in the 4700 block of South Oakley Avenue;

5:50 a.m. in the 3800 block of South Sacramento Boulevard;

6:00 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Maplewood Avenue;

6:01 a.m. in the 2900 block West 53rd Street;

6:30 a.m. in the 1600 block West 38th Street;

7:00 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Harding Avenue;

7:01 a.m. in the 1900 block of North Keystone Avenue;

7:20 a.m. in the 3700 block of West Lyndale Street; and

7:53 a.m. in the 100 block of South Sacramento Boulevard.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area 1, 3, 4 or 5 detectives at 312-747-8384/8253/8263/7394.