14-year-old boy who died after being pulled from Lake Michigan remembered for his personality, charisma

The East Chicago Public Library is paying tribute to a teen who died this week after leaping into Lake Michigan.

Around 4:30 p.m., police in northwest Indiana responded to Jerose Park Beach after 14-year-old K'Mari Mack jumped into the water and never resurfaced. Witnesses said the teen was told by Marina employees not to jump off the rocks into the lake.

Witnesses told police the teen did so anyway and struggled to get out of the water. Police said the teen's friends tried to help him but were unsuccessful.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department Dive Team recovered the teen from the water, and he was unconscious and unresponsive. The teen was then transported to St. Catherine Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Following his death, the East Chicago Public Library posted an image on its social media and throughout its facility to honor the teen, who was a frequent visitor and attended an after-school program there.

The library staff said Mack was known for his outgoing personality, charisma and positive energy.