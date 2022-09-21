Joliet police arrest 15 people for using fake business loans to bond out of jail

Joliet police and federal agencies have identified 25 people who were facing drug or weapons felonies and in jail when they applied for PPP loans for fake businesses.

So far 15 people have been arrested and charged with offenses like wire fraud and theft during the operation dubbed "Operation Triple P".

Police are still searching for another 10 individuals wanted for the same crimes.

A data investigation found that some inmates at the Will County Jail were applying for and receiving Paycheck Protection Program loans, and then using the money to bond out of jail on their felony cases.

That’s how the investigation started. In order to receive a PPP loan, an individual cannot be facing a felony indictment.

More boots on the ground police work led detectives to uncover the fraudulent applications.

"The majority of them also use their home address. So we did several periodic spot checks on the residence," said Detective James Kilgore, of the Joliet Police Department.

"It just looked like a residence. There was no actual business there. We also checked with the City of Joliet for any type of business license for that address or anybody in that family, which also was negative results."

Operation Triple P is not over with police saying these are just the first 25 targets.