15 shot, 4 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

Fifteen people were shot, four of them fatally, Wednesday in Chicago including a man who was shot to death in Lawndale on the West Side, according to police.

The man, 28, was sitting in a parked vehicle about 8 p.m. when someone walked up and fired shots at him in the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue, Chicago police said. He was struck in the back and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said.

Less than an hour prior, two people were shot, one fatally, in West Lawn on the Southwest Side. The males were both shot in the abdomen about 7:05 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Komensky Avenue, police said. They were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where one of the victims, a 22-year-old, died. The other victim’s age was not known.

A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in Avalon Park on the South Side. The man was outside about 2:50 p.m. when someone fired shots in the 7900 block of South Anthony Avenue, striking him in the back, police said. The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in Bronzeville on the South Side. Two gunmen opened fire after they approached the pair sitting in a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to a statement from police. Paramedics picked up two gunshot victims about 2:20 p.m. at 32nd Street and Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Langford. A man, shot in his chest, was taken in critical condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Langford said. Police said the 20-year-old was pronounced dead. His name hasn’t been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A 19-year-old woman with a graze wound went to the same hospital in good condition.

In non-fatal shootings, a 36-year-old man was wounded in a drive-by in Logan Square on the Northwest Side. About 11:15 p.m., he was walking in the 3200 block of West Schubert Avenue, when someone in a passing black Honda CR-V fired shots at him striking him in the arm, police said. He took himself to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition.

About an hour prior, a man was shot in Rosemoor on the South Side. The man, 29, was walking about 10:20 p.m. when someone fired shots at him in the 10500 block of South Edbrooke Avenue, police said. The man was struck in both his legs and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition. The man refused to cooperate with officers.

A teenage boy was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday in Washington Park on the South Side. The boy, 17, was walking about 7:10 p.m. when someone in a gray Mercedes fired shots at him in the 5100 block of South Indiana Avenue, police said. He was struck in the arm and back and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Two people were wounded in a shooting in Garfield Park on the West Side. Someone walked up and fired shots at a group of people on the corner about 4:20 p.m. in the 400 block of North Springfield Avenue, police said. A 27-year-old man standing with the group was struck in the leg, and a 21-year-old man in a nearby parked vehicle was grazed on the head. The older man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition and the younger man refused medical attention.

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by in South Deering on the South Side. About 3 a.m., he was walking home when he noticed a person get out of a dark-colored vehicle in the 9600 block of South Exchange Avenue, and fired shots, police said. The boy was struck in the hip, the left leg, and brought to Come Children’s Hospital for treatment.

In the day’s first reported shooting, a 30-year-0ld man was wounded in a drive-by in Chatham on the South Side. About 1:15 a.m., he was driving his vehicle in the 700 block of East 83rd Street, when he saw several shots fired from a silver-colored sedan, police said. He was struck in the stomach and rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment.

Nine people were shot Tuesday citywide.