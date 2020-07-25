17-year-old and 37-year-old wounded in drive-by shooting in Little Village

A man and a teenage boy were shot Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

The pair, 17 and 37, were outside about 1:00 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle drove by them in the 2600 block of West 22nd Place and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

The 17-year-old was struck in the shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The 37-year-old took himself to St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, and was in good condition.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

