Man shot in backyard in Little Village
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
About 1:30 p.m. he was in the backyard of a residence in the 4100 block of West 24th Street, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.
He was struck in the hip and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
The man is among at least 36 people shot in Chicago so far this weekend.