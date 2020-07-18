Expand / Collapse search

Man shot in backyard in Little Village

Published 
Little Italy
Sun-Times Media Wire

Chicago comedians condemn city’s gun violence

Two dozen comedians from Chicago came together in Englewood this week to condemn gun violence. That included WGCI Radio and Later with Leon host Leon Rogers.

CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

About 1:30 p.m. he was in the backyard of a residence in the 4100 block of West 24th Street, when someone pulled out a gun and fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the hip and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

TWO WOUNDED IN LITTLE VILLAGE DRIVE-BY

16-YEAR-OLD BOY SHOT IN LITTLE VILLAGE

Area Four detectives are investigating.

The man is among at least 36 people shot in Chicago so far this weekend.