19th snow-covered roof collapses in Chicago, this time in Gresham

A snow-covered roof was found collapsed Thursday in Gresham on the South Side — the 19th structure to collapse in Chicago in a string of snow-related cave-ins that has left one man dead.

No one was hurt in the latest collapse, a vacant building in the 8200 block of South Racine Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

It was the second recent cave-in in the same block, CFD spokesman Larry Langford said.

1 KILLED, 1 INJURED AFTER AWNING COLLAPSES AT OFF-TRACK BETTING SITE IN PULLMAN

Firefighters responded Feb. 18 to a collapse in the 8200 block of South Racine Avenue.

"It’s the same thing: An old building, just ripe for snow-collapse," Langford said. "This one will probably have to be demolished."

ROOF COLLAPSES AT MORTON GROVE EQUESTRIAN CENTER

At least 19 buildings have collapsed in Chicago during the recent stretch of snowfall, Langford said. The cave-ins have been mostly at abandoned buildings, but they also included garages and other structures.

On Wednesday, Chicago saw its first fatality from a snow-related collapse after an awning fell on two people at an off-track betting site in Pullman. Firefighters dug out Randy Pate Sr., 54, who later died at a hospital.

Over 34 inches of snow has fallen on O’Hare Airport in the last three weeks — the snowiest three-week stretch since the historic snowfall of 1979, according to the National Weather Service. The brunt of snow on roofs has been compounded by two consecutive weeks of below-freezing temperatures.