2 Chicago men charged with burglarizing Oak Brook home

Bond has been set for two Chicago men accused of burglarizing an Oak Brook residence Monday night.

Peter Miller, 33, and Michael Miller, 25, have been charged with one count of residential burglary.

At about 6:38 p.m. Monday, through the course of ongoing investigations into more than two dozen forced-entry residential burglaries to single family homes, the North Regional Major Crime Task Force identified a suspicious vehicle parked outside of an Oak Brook home located on Windsor Drive for about six minutes.

Upon arrival, the vehicle allegedly fled the area, which lead authorities on a high-speed chase on eastbound Interstate 290.

The vehicle was able to flee from officers, but an Illinois State Police helicopter tracked the vehicle to a location on 74th Street in Burbank, authorities said.

Peter Miller, left | Michael Miller, right

Peter Miller, Michael Miller and two unidentified individuals then allegedly exited the vehicle at the Burbank location. Peter Miller and Michael Miller were taken into custody.

While at the Oak Brook home, officer's found the home's rear sliding glass door damaged and the interior of the residence ransacked.

Authorities said the defendants also stole personal items, including a handgun, from the residence.

On Tuesday, the Lyons Police Department received a call from an individual who was behind the alleged chase, when she saw something spark on the ground behind the fleeing vehicle, police said.

She inspected her car and found a handgun lodged in her vehicle that allegedly matched the gun stolen from the Oak Brook residence.

"Residential burglary can have a devastating effect not only on the victim of the crime, but also on the entire community," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin said. "A family’s home is their sanctuary, providing safety and security to all within. Any violation of the protection a home provides will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force and effect of the law."

Bond was set at $300,000 for Peter Miller and $250,000 for Michael Miller.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1 for arraignment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Hinsdale Police Department at (630) 789-7070.