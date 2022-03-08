2 killed, 5 others wounded Monday in Chicago shootings

Two people were killed and five others were hurt in citywide gun violence Monday.

A woman was shot to death Monday afternoon in Jackson Park Highlands on the South Side.

Just after 3 p.m., the 35-year-old was sitting in her vehicle in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard when a black sedan pulled up alongside her and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

She was struck in the shoulder and face and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. She has not yet been identified.

Minutes earlier, a 17-year-old boy was killed in a shooting during an argument in an Englewood business.

The teen boy was shot around 2:50 p.m. at a retail store in the 6600 block of South Morgan Avenue, police said.

He was struck in his armpit and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. His name hasn’t been released.

Police initially said the teenager was a 21-year-old man.

Monday morning, a 16-year-old was shot and wounded in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was shot while walking home around 11:45 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 25th Street, police said. The boy was struck in his chest and leg, police said. He went to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

At least four others were wounded in shootings across Chicago Monday.