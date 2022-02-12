2022 Chicago Auto Show opens to public at McCormick Place

The 2022 Chicago Auto Show revved up its engine on Saturday, opening the doors to the public.

The 114th edition features six indoor test tracks, three outdoor test drives and hundreds of vehicles.

Governor JB Pritzker and Secretary of State Jesse White cut the ribbon Saturday.

Pritzker said that the show's return to full capacity is a testament that Illinois is thriving in the fight against COVID-19.

"It’s as much about tradition as it is about innovation. So many of us have grown up with the Chicago Auto Show and later brought our family to explore all the show has to offer. The fun is back and I, for one, can’t wait to enjoy it," he said.

Tickets are $15 for adults. On Tuesday, first responders and military personnel will be admitted free when they present their badge or military ID.

The Auto Show runs through Feb. 20.

