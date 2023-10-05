2023 Chicago Marathon: Start time, road closures and everything else you need to know

The 45th Bank of America Chicago Marathon kicks off this weekend, and it could be the largest one yet.

More than 47,000 athletes are registered for the Oct. 8 race.

The festivities begin Thursday with the Abbott Health & Fitness Expo at McCormick Place Lakeside Center. Athletes will be able to pick up their packets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The three-day Expo is free and open to the public with over 100 featured merchandisers. The event and packet pick up continues Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Start Times

The race begins Sunday at 7:20 a.m.

The men's wheelchair division will begin first at 7:20 a.m. followed by the women's wheelchair athletes at 7:21 a.m. Handcycle athletes take off at 7:23 a.m.

Remaining athletes will be started in one of three waves which have been color coded.

Start time for Wave 1 (red): 7:30 a.m.

Start time for Wave 2 (blue): 8 a.m.

Start time for Wave 1 (orange): 8:30 a.m.

Spectators can access Grant Park at 9:30 a.m. There will be a 27th Mile Post-Race Party in the park at Butler Field from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Road Closures

The start and finish line areas are both located in Grant Park on Columbus Drive. The 26.2-mile course runs through 29 Chicago neighborhoods. The route extends north to Sheridan Road, west to Damen Avenue and south to 35th Street.

Roads involved in the course across the city will close around 7 a.m. Roads at the beginning of the race will begin to start opening back up at 10 a.m. Closures near the end of the race won't reopen until as late at 6 p.m.

For a complete list of closures and anticipated opening times click HERE.

Residents who live on any of the streets that will be closed for the race must move their vehicles by Saturday, Oct. 7. Towing will begin at 1 a.m. Sunday.

Available Routes

Race organizers encourage athletes and spectators to use CTA on race day.

Though there will be several closures across the city, there are still ways to get to the race and get around.

DuSable Lake Shore Drive northbound and southbound lanes will remain open. Inner Lake Shore Drive northbound and southbound lanes will remain open from Diversey Parkway to Belmont Avenue. Access to DuSable Lake Shore Dr. will remain open at Belmont Avenue.

Dan Ryan Expressway (I-90/94) eastbound and westbound lanes will remain open.

Kennedy Expressway (I-90/94) Eastbound and westbound lanes will remain open. Exit ramps closed: Adams St.

Eisenhower Expressway (I-290) Eastbound and westbound lanes will remain open.

Stevenson Expressway (I-55) Northbound and southbound lanes will remain open.

For more alternative routes in your neighborhood click HERE.

Safety

Participants, volunteers, event staff and spectators must pass through a security screening prior to entering Grant Park.

The following items will not be allowed in Grant Park:

Large bags (backpacks, suitcases and rolling bags)

Hard-sided coolers

Costumes covering the face

Any non-forming bulky outfits extending beyond the perimeter of the body, props and non-running equipment

Bicycles

Pets/animals (except for service animals)

Alcoholic beverages

Illegal substances

Chairs

Weapons

Remote controlled aircrafts and drones

On the course, participants cannot bring hydration packs or large bags. Non-registered wheeled items like baby strollers, skateboards, bikes or rollerblades are prohibited. Music devices with headphones are allowed, but athletes must be alert and aware of their surroundings and announcements.

Results

Unofficial race results will be available after the race. All official finishers will be emailed a link to download their digital finisher’s certificate once results are finalized.

The full course map is included below:

The Abbott Chicago 5K begins Saturday at 7:30 a.m. The start line is located at Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Ida B. Wells Drive. Athletes will finish at Wacker Drive and Jackson Boulevard.