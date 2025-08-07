Chicago River Swim to return for first open-water swim in the Chicago River

The Brief Chicago has approved its first open-water swim in the Chicago River in nearly a century, with the 2025 Chicago River Swim set for Sept. 21, featuring a one- to two-mile route and 500 qualified participants. The event, produced by nonprofit A Long Swim, will benefit ALS research and swim safety education, and will feature Olympian Natalie Hinds; extensive safety measures including GPS tracking, water quality monitoring, and over 100 personnel will be in place. Applications open Aug. 11, with no entry fee but required swim experience and fundraising; the event also includes family-friendly activities, a VIP viewing party, and restricted Riverwalk and waterway access.



The City of Chicago has approved the first open-water swim in the Chicago River in 98 years.

Organizers said the 2025 Chicago River Swim will be held on Sept. 21.

What we know:

The historic event will be a one- to two-mile swim along the main stem of the Chicago River from Dearborn Street Bridge, heading east to State Street, then west to Lake Street and finishing near the Clark Street Bridge. Five hundred qualified swimmers are signed up.

Family-friendly activities and vendors will also participate in the event. Tickets will be available for a VIP viewing party.

The event is produced by the nonprofit A Long Swim, founded by world-class open-water swimmer Doug McConnell. It will benefit ALS research at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and swim safety education for at-risk Chicago kids.

The event has partnered with the USA Swimming Foundation and will feature 2020 Olympian Natalie Hinds.

Chicago River Swim Map

A water quality and safety program will be in place to monitor real-time water quality statistics and more than 100 safety personnel will be on the water on various water vehicles.

Autonomous buoys, GPS surveillance and in-water timing systems will also support the swimmers.

The course will be closed to all vessels and the Riverwalk will have limited access.

Applications for the swim will be open to the public on Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. There is no fee, but prior swim experience is required. Selected swimmers will be notified and must meet fundraising requirements to participate.

The backstory:

The City of Chicago first denied the Chicago River Swim's permit for last year's swimming event due to "significant safety concerns for participants, first responders and the general public."

Then the event was relocated to Ohio Street Beach.

What they're saying:

"This is more than just a swim—it’s a tribute to Chicago's roots and a testament to the power of perseverance," said McConnell. "After 13 years of dedicated collaboration, we are deeply grateful to the City of Chicago for its support and commitment to restoring the river’s beauty and vitality. This event is proof of what can be achieved when a community comes together with a shared vision."

"I’m truly honored to be the featured athlete for the Chicago River Swim," said Hinds. "As an Athlete Ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation, I care deeply about water safety, broadening access to swimming, and preventing drownings through community outreach and education. Partnering with an event that champions local learn‑to‑swim programs in Chicago is both inspiring and deeply meaningful to me."