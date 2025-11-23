2025 Guide: Must-see holiday light displays, events in Chicago, suburbs

The Brief Chicago’s holiday season is in full swing with top attractions like ZooLights, Winter WonderFest, Lightscape, Illumination, and more running through early January — offering options for every age and budget across the city and suburbs. Highlights include: ZooLights’ 3 million lights and festive extras ($7–$12 tickets); Navy Pier’s Winter WonderFest with rides and ice skating ($25–$35); and Morton Arboretum’s Illumination: Tree Lights featuring new "Vivid Creatures." Suburban favorites such as Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo, Willow Hill Lights, Light of Christmas (drive-thru at Guaranteed Rate Field), and Christmas at Cantigny (Wheaton, $15.99–$30.99) round out the region’s must-see displays through January 4, 2026.



The holiday season officially began in Chicago on Friday, with the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. But we're just getting started!

From Lincoln Park Zoo to Morton Arboretum, there's a holiday display for every age, location, and price range. Here are some of this year's most exciting picks.

Lincoln Park Zoo | Christopher Bijalba and Phil Parcellano

A Chicago favorite, the beloved zoo has turned into a winter wonderland, complete with more than 3 million lights, hundreds of LED displays, and other special holiday touches, such as hot chocolate, make-your-own s'mores and much more. Don't forget to enjoy the other zoo amenities while the animals snooze – like the Ferris wheel, carousel, Santa pictures, carolers, and so much more.

ZooLights is open from 4:30-9 p.m., closed on every Tuesday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

How you plan ahead will determine how much you pay. If you know what day you're going, tickets will range from $7 to $12, depending on the day. But if you don't want to pick a specific day, but want to buy ahead of time, tickets are $20 a piece. Admission is free on Mondays, except the busy Dec. 22. Anyone interested needs to register for tickets one week in advance at 11 a.m. If you're a member at the zoo, you could get up to eight free tickets. Check your membership!

More than just a light display, WonderFest is a holiday destination – with ice skating, a 42-foot tree, rides, food, drinks, and much more. And you can finish a fun-filled day with the Winter Fireworks, just outside.

Tickets are $25 per person, $35 if you want to include ice skating.

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2019 -- People enjoy a tunnel of light at the Lightscape exhibit at Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, Illinois, the United States, on Nov. 24, 2019. The Lightscape at Chicago Botanic Garden, the biggest holiday lights show in Chica Expand

Visitors walk along an outdoor 1.3-mile path of twinkling lights and displays. On select Family Nights (Dec. 16-18), littles will love getting to meet Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Snow Queen. And parens will love the pizza wreaths, and s'mores kits available for purchase.

Those looking for an older crowd can check out 21+ Nights (Nov. 19, Dec. 4, Jan. 2) for specialty cocktails and cocktails served alongside the displays.

Ticket prices range depending on age, member status, and VIP access.

(Courtesy Morton Arboretum)

The trees are the stars at the Morton Arboretum's light display. But some new supporting characters have arrived this year – the latest exhibition, "Vivid Creatures", will also be lit up for the season. These larger-than-life animals will bring new life to the displays.

On select Fridays in December, adults can heat things up with Electric Illumination with a live DJ and more adults-only fun.

Prices vary based on time and day.

Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo returns for the season.

On select nights, holiday enthusiasts can ring in the season with a tradition that's over 40 years old. From light displays, to a maze, to tunnels, and animal-themed decor, the interactive display is perfect for all ages. And don't forget to see the dolphins in their special holiday show!

On Dec. 4, the zoo will also host a sensory-friendly event from 3 to 9 p.m. with dimmed lights, softer music, and a calmer, more comfortable environment.

Tickets for admission and parking range from $20.95—$34.95.

Willow Hill Lights (Northbrook) – Now through Jan. 4

If you'd rather see holiday lights from inside your warm car, you'll want to check out Chicago's only drive-thru spot. And you only have to pay per carload! Tickets start at $29.99.

From an epic light walk through the gardens to an ice rink, decked out McMormick House, Cantigny is going big for the holidays. Rent out a cozy cocoa cabana or visit the Noel Lounge. Feeling wicked? Check out the "Wicked" themed light show on select Sundays. There's something for everybody! Tickets range from $15.99 to $30.99.