Chicago police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 22-year-old pregnant woman last seen in Lawndale on the West Side.

Mia Diaz was last seen Dec. 4, but she called her family Dec. 16 and said she was near the CTA Blue Line station in Forest Park, Area Four detectives said in a missing person alert.

Diaz was 8-months pregnant and may be wearing white, red and black pajamas, and slippers that are white, red and black in color. She may also be wearing a blue jacket.

She may be acting confused and need medical attention, police said.

Police asked anyone with information to call detectives at 312-746-8251.