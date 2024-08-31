3 Cook County men charged in 30-minute crime spree

The Brief Demetrius Boens (28), Octavious T. Crockett (32) from Chicago, and Joseph Wilson (27) from Park Forest have been charged with armed robbery and carjacking. The charges follow a crime spree on April 25, 2024, where the trio committed two armed robberies and two carjackings in just 30 minutes. Cicero detectives linked the men to the spree, and they’re now facing multiple charges. They’re being held at Cook County Corrections on charges unrelated to this case.



Three Cook County men have been charged in connection with a midday crime spree earlier this year.

Demetrius Boens, 28, Octavious T. Crockett, 32, both of Chicago, and Joseph Wilson, 27, of Park Forest, have all been charged with multiple counts of armed robbery and aggravated vehicular hijacking, according to a statement from the Cicero Police Department.

On April 25, officers responded to two armed robberies in the area of 1800 South 50th Court and 5100 West 30th Street as well as two carjackings near 1600 South 48th Court and 2800 South 50th Court. All four incidents happened between 11:42 a.m. and 12:13 p.m., the statement said.

[L-R] Demetrius Boens, Joseph Wilson, and Octavious T. Crockett. (Cicero Police Department)

Investigators with the Cicero detective division determined all three men were connected to the 30-minute crime spree, in addition to various crimes in Chicago.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved five counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking against each of the men. They are currently being held at the Cook County Corrections facility on unrelated charges.