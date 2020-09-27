30 shot, 5 fatally, so far in Chicago weekend violence

Five people have died and at least 5 others wounded in Chicago gun violence so far this weekend.

Four people were killed Saturday: two in Austin on the West Side and two on the South Side. One person also was killed Friday night in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side. They were all males between 17 and 42 years old.

The numbers don’t include two fatal stabbing of females this weekend. A 5-year-old girl was stabbed to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park, according to police, who arrested a potential suspect. Early Sunday, a woman in her 20s with stab wounds was pulled from the North Branch of the Chicago River.

Saturday evening, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in West Pullman on the Far South Side. The boy was shot in the head about 9:20 p.m. in the 11600 block of South Prairie Avenue, police said. Omar Alvarado was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died, officials said. He lived in suburban Harvey.

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead by two gunmen about 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the West Side. Avion Aldridge was in an alley in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue when two gunmen opened fire, authorities said. He suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and died at the scene, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The suspects left in a light-colored vehicle.

Hours earlier, a 20-year-old man was found fatally shot nearby in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue in the Austin neighborhood. Richard Soward was found with unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 5 a.m. in the 200 block of North Latrobe Avenue, officials said. He died at the scene.

Minutes earlier, a 42-year-old man was shot during a backyard gathering in Grand Crossing on the South Side. Rayalecio Purman was in the 7000 block of South Harper Avenue about 4:10 a.m. when someone walked up to him and shot him in the back, officials said. He was rushed to University of Chicago Hospital where he died, police said. Purman lived in Englewood.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend left a 19-year-old man dead Friday night on the South Side. Cornelius Pulthus Jr. was walking in an alley with two other people in the Burnside neighborhood when someone opened fire and struck him in the chest and back, officials said. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the 9400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said.

He died later at the University of Chicago Medical Center. No arrest has been announced in any of the the fatal shootings.

At least 25 others were wounded in shooting between 5 p.m. Friday and Sunday morning. The Chicago Sun-Times tracks weekend shooting until 5 a.m. Monday.

Last weekend, 10 people were killed and 35 others were injured by gunfire in Chicago.

Overall, shootings and murders are up 50% compared to last year, according to Chicago Police Department statistics. Through Sept. 20, police have recorded 560 murders in 2020 compared to 374 murders during the same time in 2019.

Murders this year are already higher than they were during the same time frame in 2016 — Chicago’s most violent year in recent memory.

The city has seen more than 2,300 shootings in 2020 compared to about 1,500 over the same time in 2019, according to the statistics.