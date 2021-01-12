4 shot, 1 fatally, Monday across Chicago

Four people were shot, one of them fatally, Monday in Chicago including a man in his 20s who was shot and killed in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

About 11:25 a.m. officers found him lying on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital and died of a gunshot wound to his leg. The suspects left in a blue Chevy Trailblazer.

In non-fatal shootings, a person is in custody after a man was shot in Fernwood on the South Side.

About 10:25 p.m., the 27-year-old was walking into his residence in the 500 block of West 103rd Place, when someone he knew fired shots at him, police said. He was grazed by a bullet on his foot, treated at the scene by the Chicago Fire Department and released. The person who allegedly fired the shots was taken into custody.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in West Garfield Park on the West Side. He was at a bus stop about 8 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Jackson Boulevard, when two people in vehicles exchanged gunfire, police said. The teen was struck in the hand and taken to Rush Oak Park Hospital in good condition.

Minutes prior, a woman was hurt in a shooting in Woodlawn on the South Side. About 7:54 p.m., the 31-year-old was in the 1400 block of East 66th Place when someone she knew fired shots at her, police said. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a graze wound to her hip. Earlier in the day, the woman and the person who shot her had gotten into an argument.

Thirty people were shot, five of them fatally, last weekend citywide.